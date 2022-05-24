HOUSTON (CW39) They’re called the dreamers and the doers who take “make the world a better place” to the next level, according to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council in Houston. They are girl scouts. And more than 90 of the achieved the highest honor in the girl scout organization for girls. The Gold Award.

Girls from all over Southeast Texas were able to gather in person for the first time in two years, to celebrate their achievements and their hard work and love for their community. They were awarded the Gold Award, for creating projects that make a difference in their communities, and they are doing just that.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton was honored to emcee this extraordinaire event, that was all about honoring girls, for their hard work and determination, to make the community a better place to live. Watch below!

For more information on girl scouts, go to GSSJC .