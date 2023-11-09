HOUSTON (CW39) — When it comes to our Veterans, they deserve a big thank you. They go through a lot while defending our country and our freedoms. What many don’t know is that what they do also affects them mentally each and every day. But, one company is trying to help them. Parsons Xtreme Golf is a golf equipment company committed to creating the world’s finest golf clubs.

They created a program called PXG for Heroes™ . It’s designed to provide the world’s finest golf equipment and gear to our nation’s finest – the men and women of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and EMTs.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with McKayla Holmes with P-X-G and Ed Lester, an incredible Veteran, about what this opportunity and what it will mean to Veterans everywhere and how they can get involved. Watch the interview below!

All current and past Military, Veterans and First-Responders are invited to purchase PXG clubs at a very special price as a thank you for your service.

Buy PXG clubs online and customize your set using our advanced club configurators

Buy PXG Apparel and Accessories at a special Heroes discount

Speak with a PXG Customer Fitting Assistant or schedule your in-person fitting with a PXG Fitting Specialist near you by calling us at 1.844.PLAY.PXG