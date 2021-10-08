Goodbye sunshine, hello rain showers in 7-day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The next couple of days look to be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 80s but going into next week southeast Texas is looking quite different compared to this past week.
On Monday a cold front moves across Texas but because of the weak nature of this system , don`t expect much of temperature or humidity change compared to the weekend. Precipitation chances will be low Tuesday and Wednesday, but another potentially stronger cold front will be moving through the area towards the end of next week.
The CW39 Houston team will need to monitor this system going into next week as southeast Texas will have favorable conditions for thunderstorm development. However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and location of this front. One of the more progressive model brings the system through Thursday morning, while another puts it in position through the region on Friday. With the timing differences, expect low confidence in not only the precipitation forecast towards the end of the long term, but also the temperatures.
Speaking of temperatures, looking like the warmer than normal temperatures will continue through Wednesday of next week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. The front towards the end of next week will usher in cooler (and drier) air.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Sugar LandHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The West Nile virus was detected in the Telfair subdivision, according to Sugar Land city officials. The city confirmed the findings on Thursday, saying a least one mosquito tested positive in a trap located on University Boulevard. City officials say there will be citywide spraying twice per week and they’re working […]
- What’s changing in student loan forgiveness, and do I qualify?The Education Department announced Wednesday that it will lift some rules for Public Service Loan Forgiveness while it works on permanent improvements through a rulemaking process.
- Houston Happens – Astros crush White Sox in Game 1 of ALDS, what would your “walk-up song” be?, weekend events, weather and moreHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Friday morning, Crush City! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating the Astros win over the White Sox during Game 1 of the ALDS. She has a full recap and look at the rest of the series. Plus, the Astros Shooting Stars are joining her for some good luck. And viewers share […]
- US employers add weak 194,000 jobs in September as COVID-19 maintains holdThe report, issued by the Department of Labor , showed that while the economy is showing signs of emerging from the drag of the delta variant, worker shortages still plague employers and supply chain issues cripple businesses.
- #ICYMI: Search continues for missing Grimes County boy, man convicted for family massacreHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Search continues for missing boy It’s been more than 24 hours since 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was last seen in Grimes County. He’s believed to have walked into the woods after a dog. But despite a massive search, there’s still no sign of […]