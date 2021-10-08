Goodbye sunshine, hello rain showers in 7-day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The next couple of days look to be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 80s but going into next week southeast Texas is looking quite different compared to this past week.

On Monday a cold front moves across Texas but because of the weak nature of this system , don`t expect much of temperature or humidity change compared to the weekend. Precipitation chances will be low Tuesday and Wednesday, but another potentially stronger cold front will be moving through the area towards the end of next week.

The CW39 Houston team will need to monitor this system going into next week as southeast Texas will have favorable conditions for thunderstorm development. However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and location of this front. One of the more progressive model brings the system through Thursday morning, while another puts it in position through the region on Friday. With the timing differences, expect low confidence in not only the precipitation forecast towards the end of the long term, but also the temperatures.

Speaking of temperatures, looking like the warmer than normal temperatures will continue through Wednesday of next week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. The front towards the end of next week will usher in cooler (and drier) air.