Google Docs, YouTube, and Gmail suffering rare worldwide outages

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re trying to log into your Gmail, or Google docs and YouTube accounts, expect delays. A worldwide outage is preventing access to these Google services.

Here are images you can expect to see when attempting login.

Gmail outage
YouTube outage
Google Docs

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss