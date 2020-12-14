Google Docs, YouTube, and Gmail suffering rare worldwide outages

HOUSTON (CW39) Further south of us here in Houston, it's not often that Brownsville gets hit with air this chilly. Here in the Houston area we have a lot of folks that are from southern Texas and maybe not used to this cold air.

Folks down south when it gets kind of chilly like this, are getting tamales and breaking out the boots. It's a little bit different of a feel in the air because they're used to more of a tropical climate down south in the Rio Grande Valley.Yesterday, they were in the upper 80's.