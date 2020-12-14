Google Docs, YouTube, and Gmail suffering rare worldwide outages

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re trying to log into your Gmail, or Google docs and YouTube accounts, expect delays. A worldwide outage is preventing access to these Google services.
Here are images you can expect to see when attempting login.
