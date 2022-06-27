Meanwhile, it will cost you more for certain cell phone plans

HOUSTON (CW39) The talk of the fall out from the Roe v Wade decision Friday, is now effecting how large and small companies do business. And what they will and won’t do for their employees.

While some, like “Google” are offering relocation for employees if they want to move to states which keep abortion legal, other companies, like “Meta” are asking employees not to talk about the subject at all.

To hear more about what’s going on in business around the country, CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Business expert Jane King, at the NASDAQ in New York with these stories and a look at rising prices for your cell phone plans. It’s all in today’s morning business report.