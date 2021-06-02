Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southern Border counties in response to ‘border crisis’

by: Samantha Garza

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference (Source: Salvador Castro, ValleyCentral.com)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for southern borders, including Starr, Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties in response to what some officials have called a “border crisis.”

The declaration will provide “more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants,” according to a press release.

Abbott authorized the use of any necessary and available state and local resources to protect landowners from the damage migrants cause to private property in southern border counties.

The governor has also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to take any steps necessary to discontinue state licensure of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters or detains unlawful immigrants.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said in a statement. “Meanwhile, landowners along the border are seeing their property damaged and vandalized on a daily basis while the Biden Administration does nothing to protect them.

