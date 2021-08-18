Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a press release.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and [Tuesday] was the first positive test result,” Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner said in a press release.

According to the press release, Abbott has not experienced symptoms and is fully vaccinated against COVID. The governor will isolate at the Governor’s Mansion and will receive Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott was at an event in Collin County on Monday and tweeted a photo in which most people appeared to not be wearing a mask or social distancing.

“Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” stated the press release.

In May, the governor signed an executive order prohibiting school districts and local governments to enact mask mandates.

In the past couple of weeks, school districts, county judges, and city officials from around Texas filed lawsuits against Texas leaders regarding mask mandates as COVID cases increase.

The same day Abbott tested positive, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) requested five mortuary trailers as a precautionary measure as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.

