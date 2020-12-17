Gov. Abbott to discuss Vaccine Distribution

This morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be at a UPS Distribution Center in Austin to give an update about the ongoing vaccine distribution across the state.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt will join the governor for a news conference this morning at 8:45. You will be able to watch that news conference on-air and right here on CW39.com.

Healthcare workers at several hospitals at the Texas Medical Center have already receieved the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This all comes as U.S. officials say they’re actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer.

A second vaccine from Moderna appears headed for Food and Drug Administration approval within days, and more vaccine candidates are advancing through clinical trials. An FDA advisory committee is set to discuss Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine Thursday.