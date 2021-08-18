Governor Abbott Tests Positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement today, the Governor’s Office said that Gov. Abbott had been testing daily and that this was the first positive result. Gov. Abbott has been vaccinated and is displaying no symptoms, the Governor’s Office said.

Officials say that the Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.