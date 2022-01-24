HOUSTON (KIAH) –Hopefully you got to enjoy the sunny weather over the weekend because you won`t be seeing the sun again until Tuesday or Wednesday. A system is expected to bring widespread showers to the region starting in the morning hours of Monday south and west of the City of Houston then spreading across the area through the early afternoon.

KIAH

According to the National Weather Service the rain showers will continue across the area through sunset, then ending west to east through midnight with all precipitation ending by sunrise Tuesday. The heaviest rain totals will be along the coast with around 1 to 1.5″, then up to around 0.5″ to 1.0″ rain for areas up through Conroe, and then generally below 0.5″ further north. Locally higher amounts will be possible. Between low rain rates and overall dry grounds, not expecting any major flood impacts.

KIAH

Overall, a very grey, rainy start to the work week. The increasing cloud cover tonight will help insulate the surface keeping temperatures in the mid 40s for most of the area. Between the cloud cover and rain cooled air, not expecting much heating during the daytime hours on Monday with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s.

KIAH