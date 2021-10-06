Grab your allergy remedy, pollen is high Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Check out CW39 Houston’s local allergy forecast with meteorologist Star Harvey to help plan your week outdoors. All counts below for Houston pollen and mold count are in cubic meter air and issued by the Houston Health Department.
Tree pollen: 38, Weed pollen: 214, Grass pollen: 10, Mold spores: 21,437.
What time of year do allergens appear?
- Mold is present to varying degrees all year, with higher counts in summer and fall
- Cedar pollen causes allergic reactions in many Central Texans. Counts typically peak in January to early February
- Oak peaks between end of March and the beginning of April
- Pecan counts peak end of April to the beginning of May
- Grass is indistinguishable under a microscope. It can last from March to September, with the highest counts typically appearing in May and June
- Elm counts peak between the end of February and the beginning of March
- Ash counts peak between the end of February and the beginning of March
- Ragweed season starts in August and can last through November. It’s highest typically from the end of September to the beginning of October