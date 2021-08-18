Grace becomes a hurricane, heads for Mexico

HOUSTON (CW 39) The Wednesday 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Grace has strengthened to a hurricane with 75 mph sustained winds. It’s moving west into Mexico with landfall expected Thursday morning in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Cozumel is included in a hurricane warning that transitions to a tropical storm warning in Cancun.

Grace may weaken a bit due to land interaction, but then should become a hurricane once again as it heads for Central Mexico Friday night.

Grace will be too far south to have any significant impact on Texas. However, the National Weather Service says Texas beaches could see increased rip currents this weekend.

