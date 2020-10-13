Grant Money Available To Help Pearland Small Businesses

PEARLAND (CW39) Cities like Pearland are doing all they can to help small businesses still struggling during COVID-19. Now a new Grant Program is bringing more money to cash strapped businesses.

The City of Pearland Small Business Recovery Grant Program is launching this week. The goal, provide monetary grants to help small businesses stay a float. The City is Partnering with Pearland Economic Development Corporation and “LiftFund” to make this possible.

According to Joel Hardy, the City’s Grants Administrator, “With the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the City is able to commit a small portion of Pearland’s CARES Act allocations to economic recovery in the local business community.”

About $800,000 dollars is being made available for these small businesses. The Money will be distributed November 21, 2020. These Grants will range from $1,000 up to $15,000 per business.

So who qualifies? Retail and commercial businesses may apply for a business grants to pay for the following expenses: working capital, payroll for job retention or expansion, rent/mortgage for business location, utilities and other general operating expenses.

You have until October 26th to apply. For more information, contact www.cityofpearlandrecoverygrants.com.

