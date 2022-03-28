ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation.

Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected and sent to a lab.

According to a post by Aransas Pass PD, in 2013, the suspect “preyed on the lone female victim” while she was out near N. Commercial Street. He is said to have knocked the victim unconscious before brutalizing her and sexually assaulting her.

The man was referred to as the “Grim Reaper Rapist” because of a tattoo he has featuring the grim reaper.

Police said they are continuing to investigate whether Martinez is tied to any other cases.