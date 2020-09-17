Growing Popularity Of RVs

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you need a vacation, but want to avoid hotels and rental cars, join the 46 million people expected to take trips in Recreational vehicles next year. The COVID-19 pandemic has sent RV sales and rentals skyrocketing.

According to a Kampgrounds of America study, 34% of US and Canada-based campers say road trips will be the safest form of travel during the pandemic. The RV Industry Association also found that because of COVID-19, 20% of US residents surveyed have become more interested in RV travel compared to flying, cruises, tent camping and rental stays.

CW39 Houston’s Shannon LaNier was LIVE all morning to provide the pros and cons of RV vacations as well as trip tips (below) you need to know before you hit the road in a motor home or with a trailer. See the videos below for his interviews with representatives from PPL Motor Homes and Amazing RVs.

*RV Trip Tips…

Plan Ahead & Make Reservations (RV Campsite)

Can’t Just Park Anywhere

Need Full Utility Hookups

Only Pack Essentials

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.