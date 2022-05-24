HOUSTON (CW39) Gulf storms forecast will provide heavy rainfall for portions of Southeast Texas, including highly urbanized areas like the Houston metropolitan area. Based on forecast conditions,

NWS Houston/Galveston

NWS Houston will be utilizing the following urban flash flood messaging for this event:

Street Flooding (Select if Anticipating Moderate Rainfall Rates; 1-2″/hour)

Drive with caution. Cars may flood in low-lying areas. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning.

Pay attention to the weather. Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.

Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rapid rise on creeks and bayous. However, creeks and bayous are not likely to exceed their banks.

