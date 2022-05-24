HOUSTON (CW39) Gulf storms forecast will provide heavy rainfall for portions of Southeast Texas, including highly urbanized areas like the Houston metropolitan area. Based on forecast conditions,

NWS Houston/Galveston

NWS Houston will be utilizing the following urban flash flood messaging for this event:

Street Flooding (Select if Anticipating Moderate Rainfall Rates; 1-2″/hour)

  • Drive with caution. Cars may flood in low-lying areas. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning.
  • Pay attention to the weather. Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.
  • Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rapid rise on creeks and bayous. However, creeks and bayous are not likely to exceed their banks.
NWS Houston/Galveston