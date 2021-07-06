Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton married: Couple weds over July Fourth weekend in Oklahoma: reports

BURBANK, CA – MAY 09: Singers Blake Shelton (L) and Gwen Stefani perform on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater on May 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were married over the Fourth of July weekend, according to multiple media outlets.

Us Weekly and Page Six report the singers and ‘Voice’ coachers were married in a small ceremony on Shelton’s property in Oklahoma on Saturday, July 3.

People Magazine reported the couple applied for a marriage license last week in Johnston County, Oklahoma.

In October, Stefani shared the news of the engagement on Instagram. Shelton made the engagement announcement on Twitter by saying: “Thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The couple first met while taping The Voice in 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

