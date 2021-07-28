H-E-B ‘Flavor Favorites’ candle line will have your mother-in-law believing you made the tortillas yourself

CW39

by: Gaby Moreno

Posted: / Updated:

Source: H-E-B website

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Shoppers are getting a kick and a whiff out of Texas grocery giant, H-E-B’s, new line of “Flavor Favorites” candles. 

What could pair better with some store-bought H-E-B bakery cinnamon rolls or two-bite brownies? The corresponding scented candles, of course.  

H-E-B’s new line of candles is sure to have your guests wondering if you have been learning some new skills in the kitchen.  

Shoppers online were quick to point out the unconventional candle scents like “Butter Tortilla” and “Texas Wildflower Honey.”

“Blueberry Muffin” and “Homemade Vanilla” are also among the seven scents.  

Each scent comes with a 4 ounce and 14-ounce option, ranging from $5.15 to $12.36 each.  

The candles are available at H-E-B.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

New NWS Warning System - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

CDC updates mask mandate

Two killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in LaPorte

Heat Index forecast - Carrigan Chauvvin

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo All-Around

Simone Biles news conference in Tokyo after leaving Team USA

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss