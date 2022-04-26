HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrates Earth Day with its annual reusable bag giveaway, providing 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags across Texas.

H-E-B has given out nearly three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day since 2008, according to a press release.

Courtesy: H-E-B Newsroom

On Friday, starting at 1 p.m. customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas will be eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag.

Customers can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50.

The Earth Day bag is designed by an H-E-B Partner and made from recycled plastic bottles.

This year’s design was created by McAllen native, Julia Rojas, who has worked for the company for 13-years.

The commemorative design was inspired by the “For the Love of Texas,” it featured intricate illustrations showcasing several native plants and animal species.

H-E-B has continued to work on sustainability initiatives throughout its own operations across Texas.

In 2021, H-E-B joined the How2Recycle program. According to the H-E-B website, the program places clear labels on products “to let customers know if the packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material for recycling to reduce contamination.”