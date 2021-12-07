HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston has a new holiday pop-up experience called “H-town Christmas Countdown”. It’s family-friendly and here through the end of this year.

The owner and creator, Sherrie Handrinos, says she wanted to bring back the Christmas joy. Last year, many families didn’t gather for the holidays. This year, her team created an experience that families can enjoy together.

The theme this holiday is Christmas movies. You’ll see the Grinch, Home Alone, and more. The holiday pop-up shop has over 15 Christmas photo opportunities. There’s an area for kids to write letters to Santa. You can also take pictures with Santa.

To ensure safety during the pandemic, you can book a time slot. This limits the number of people inside the building at one time. The team is also sanitizing in between each group.

“So everything that you see ties into Houston. And our vision was to make a fun and interactive place for families to come,” said Handrinos.

The building is closed every Monday and the Christmas experience ends on December 23rd. All ages are welcome and kids under age three are free.

The location is 2501 Rice Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77005 and there’s free parking.

Here’s something cool, H-Town Christmas Countdown features important Houston figures like “Mattress Mack” and Megan Thee Stallion. You might find a few more faces, but you’ll have to come to find out.

For more information visit their website.