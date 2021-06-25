H-Town rapper Trae tha Truth opening Katy ice cream store supporting special needs adults

HOUSTON (CW39) Rapper Trae tha Truth announced on Instagram Tuesday that he was opening up an ice cream shop in the Katy area to support adults with special needs.

The new store called “Howdy’s Ice Cream” is located at 20920 Katy Freeway. The store will employ adults and young adults with special needs and give them an opportunity to “change the way the world looks at everyone.”

Howdy’s currently has two locations in Dallas and according to their website, five more locations across three states will be opening soon.