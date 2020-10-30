Halloween – Bike Ride & Day Party featuring Slim Thug

HOUSTON (CW39) — Bar 5015 is hosting its annual end of the month Bike Ride to promote health & wellness, support the local bike community and small businesses on Halloween.

Bikers will gather at 8:45 a.m. to depart from 5015 Almeda Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Prior to departing, guests will receive natural juice to give them energy for a 20-mile bike ride. On the bike ride, riders will stop at the The Original Hot Dog Factory to support local businesses. Once riders complete the 20-mile ride, they will meet back at Bar 5015 for a day party with complimentary food from Bee Fit Foods, drinks by Remy Martin, sounds by DJ Red Soda and a live performance by Houston rapper Slim Thug.