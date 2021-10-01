Halloween Events | Boo on the Boardwalk returns to Kemah

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Anyone looking for family-friendly frights should head down to the Kemah for Boo on the Boardwalk. Each weekend, the Boardwalk will come alive with Freaky Fridays, Scary Saturdays, and Spooky Sundays.
During these times, there will be free activities, live music, and ghostly entertainment. Children of all ages can also enjoy a variety of festive and spooky thrills including:
- Little Boo Haunted Fun House
- Halloween-themed crafts
- Balloon artists
- Stilt walkers
- Creepy creatures
Little ghouls and goblins can trick-or-treat on the retail level, each weekend from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. There are also themed craft activities at the Kid’s Corner located in Bradford Plaza, which includes Witch’s Kitchen, balloon artists, and more. The Little Boo Haunted Fun House will open to give the kiddos a friendly fright each Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For an extra scare, thrill seekers should enter the Dungeon of Doom, which celebrating its 20th anniversary on the Boardwalk. This year’s newly renovated dungeon will be spookier than ever and now includes new rooms and scares hiding behind every corner. Tickets for the Dungeon of Doom range from $15 – $34.99 and are available for purchase on the Dungeon of Doom website.
Witches and guests of all ages can come down to the Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 16th for “Witches Night Out”. From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., guests can dress up, dance, and shop like a witch! There will also be live music, fun crafts, raffle prizes, witch stilt walkers, Halloween markets, and other spooky treats. On Saturday, Oct. 30th the Boardwalk will also have a Día de los Muerto celebration, with 30 with mariachi and salsa bands, folk dancers, costume contests and more starting at 2 p.m. For more information on Boo on the Boardwalk in Kemah visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Justice Department to argue against Texas’ restrictive abortion lawThe U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Sept. 9 for its abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1, in an attempt to block it from being enforced. Despite this, Senate Bill 8 still stands in Texas, banning abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. The law describes “fetal heartbeat” as “cardiac activity,” which can be detected as early as six weeks — a time when many women do not know they are pregnant.
- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform in Super Bowl halftime showHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We finally know who will be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LVI this February. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has […]
- HPD, city officials urge COVID safety as National Night Out returns to HoustonHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – National Night Out is back for the city of Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 5 starting at 6 p.m. During this time, communities come outside to meet their neighbors and area Houston police commanders and officers. This is the 38th Annual National Night Out, which was created to strengthen neighborhood spirit and […]
- Texans coach all too familiar with Bills QB Allen’s abilityORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Houston Texans first-year coach David Culley closed his Zoom call with Buffalo reporters asking for a big favor. “Tell them to go easy on us up there,” Culley said as the rebuilding Texans (1-2) travel to face the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday. Allen has no intention to […]
- AAA: Gas prices up nearly $1 compared to last year – Where Texas ranks among the nationwide averageHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, the gas price average in Texas is $2.82 according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as this day last week and is 96 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.98 per gallon […]