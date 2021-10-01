Halloween Events | Boo on the Boardwalk returns to Kemah

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Anyone looking for family-friendly frights should head down to the Kemah for Boo on the Boardwalk. Each weekend, the Boardwalk will come alive with Freaky Fridays, Scary Saturdays, and Spooky Sundays.

During these times, there will be free activities, live music, and ghostly entertainment. Children of all ages can also enjoy a variety of festive and spooky thrills including:

Little Boo Haunted Fun House

Halloween-themed crafts

Balloon artists

Stilt walkers

Creepy creatures

Little ghouls and goblins can trick-or-treat on the retail level, each weekend from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. There are also themed craft activities at the Kid’s Corner located in Bradford Plaza, which includes Witch’s Kitchen, balloon artists, and more. The Little Boo Haunted Fun House will open to give the kiddos a friendly fright each Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For an extra scare, thrill seekers should enter the Dungeon of Doom, which celebrating its 20th anniversary on the Boardwalk. This year’s newly renovated dungeon will be spookier than ever and now includes new rooms and scares hiding behind every corner. Tickets for the Dungeon of Doom range from $15 – $34.99 and are available for purchase on the Dungeon of Doom website.

Witches and guests of all ages can come down to the Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 16th for “Witches Night Out”. From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., guests can dress up, dance, and shop like a witch! There will also be live music, fun crafts, raffle prizes, witch stilt walkers, Halloween markets, and other spooky treats. On Saturday, Oct. 30th the Boardwalk will also have a Día de los Muerto celebration, with 30 with mariachi and salsa bands, folk dancers, costume contests and more starting at 2 p.m. For more information on Boo on the Boardwalk in Kemah visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.