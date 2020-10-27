Halloween Pet Safety

HOUSTON (CW39) — With Halloween just days away, we need to think about our fur-babies and how to keep them safe. Best Friends Animal Society offers several tips to keep in mind to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve with the safety of your pets in mind.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Candy is for kids, not dogs and cats. Chocolate can be very toxic to our furry friends. Candy containing artificial sweeteners can also be dangerous. Keep candy away from pets’.

Wires and cords that light up decorations can be deadly if chewed on. Please make sure pets don’t have access to them.

Jack-o-lanterns with lit candles (or candles anywhere) should be kept away from pets who might accidentally knock them over and potentially start a fire.

Pets should be kept inside during Halloween, if trick-or-treating is happening in your community. Use caution when answering the door so your cat doesn’t dart outside. If the extra door knocking or doorbell ringing stresses out your pets, put them in a quiet room away from the noise.

Make sure your pets have on their current ID tags and that microchip info is up to date.

If you do decide to dress up your pet, make sure the costume is not annoying and is safe for your pet. Costumes should not constrict movement, breathing, or vision. Small dangling pieces can be choking hazards. Ill-fitting costumes can get twisted and caught on external objects and hurt your pet.