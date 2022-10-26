SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are once again set to host Halloween Town – a premier fall event for Sugar Land and Fort Bend County – on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Constellation Field.

The festival runs from 3-9 p.m. and tickets, which start at $11 for adults and $8 for kids, can be purchased at slspacecowboys.com

This year’s Halloween Town will feature trick-or-treating throughout the ballpark, lawn games, vendor shopping and other Halloween activities. The Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” will be aired on Constellation Field’s Texas-sized videoboard, presented by Amaro Law Firm. There will also be a costume contest for both attendees and dogs (presented by Hollywood Feed). Attendees can select the “costume contest” add-on when purchasing their tickets.

VIP ticket packages are available for Halloween Town and can be purchased for $35 in advance and $40 day of. The VIP package includes a dedicated entrance, access to the HEB Picnic Plaza with a private bar, fast-lane access to activities, $10 of loaded value good for use at concession stands and the Galaxy Gifts Team Store and a mystery Houston Astros giveaway.

Vendor spots are still available, and people can fill out a vendor application for Halloween Town by visiting the following link: https://atmilb.com/3TzeKp2.

For more information on 2022 Halloween Town people can visit the event page on the Space Cowboys’ official website: https://atmilb.com/3VMO2Lm.

About the Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros and compete in the Pacific Coast League. They began play as the Astros Triple A affiliate in 2021 and began playing under the Space Cowboys brand in 2022. The Space Cowboys play at Constellation Field, located at the corner of Hwy-6 and US-90 Alternate in Sugar Land, Texas. Follow the team on Twitter (@SLSpaceCowboys), Instagram (@slspacecowboys), Facebook (SLSpaceCowboys) and their official website (slspacecowboys.com). Fans can get information on all Space Cowboys ticketing packages currently available by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.