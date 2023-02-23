Houston (KIAH)- Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered!
INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL
•WHEN: February 23, 2023 – February 25, 2023
•WHERE: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd.
•INFORMATION: https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/15th-indian-film-festival-houston
MOULIN ROUGE
•WHEN: https://houston.broadway.com/shows/moulin-rouge-the-musical/
•WHERE: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby Street, Suite 300
•INFORMATION: https://houston.broadway.com/shows/moulin-rouge-the-musical/
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO BAR-B-QUE CONTEST
•WHEN: FEB. 23 – 25, 2023
•WHERE: NRG Park, 610 to Main Street
•INFORMATION: https://www.rodeohouston.com/Visit-the-Rodeo/Pre-Rodeo-Events/Bar-B-Que-Contest