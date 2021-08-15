HAPPENING MONDAY: Rent Relief event to help Houston families

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Monday, August 16, Houstonians will have the opportunity to get help to apply for rental relief. Local officials and community groups have combined resources to offer free services to renters at risk of eviction. 

Families can receive on-site help to apply for the Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has already give out more than $163 million in rental relief. The program was established to stabilize families’ finances and keep them from becoming homeless due to pandemic-related financial hardship.

People seeking resources and legal aid are encouraged to bring the following documents:

1. Proof of ID

2. Copy of their current lease

3. Proof of income

4. Proof of economic hardship (e.g., a layoff letter)

3. Proof of housing instability (e.g., an eviction notice or docket number)

Please note: If at least one adult has legal status, then the household can apply, no matter the status of the rest of the household.

Volunteers will help tenants apply for rental assistance through state and local government programs. Attorneys will also be on hand to help tenants with legal questions.

The rental relief event is happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church on 6650 Rankin Rd in Humble.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

Grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

CW39 FULL "WALKER" Interview of Alex Meneses with Sharron Melton

"Walker" star Alex Meneses - Sharron Melton

7day and national heat

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss