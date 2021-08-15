HAPPENING MONDAY: Rent Relief event to help Houston families

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Monday, August 16, Houstonians will have the opportunity to get help to apply for rental relief. Local officials and community groups have combined resources to offer free services to renters at risk of eviction.

Families can receive on-site help to apply for the Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has already give out more than $163 million in rental relief. The program was established to stabilize families’ finances and keep them from becoming homeless due to pandemic-related financial hardship.

People seeking resources and legal aid are encouraged to bring the following documents:

1. Proof of ID

2. Copy of their current lease

3. Proof of income

4. Proof of economic hardship (e.g., a layoff letter)

3. Proof of housing instability (e.g., an eviction notice or docket number)

Please note: If at least one adult has legal status , then the household can apply, no matter the status of the rest of the household.

Volunteers will help tenants apply for rental assistance through state and local government programs. Attorneys will also be on hand to help tenants with legal questions.

The rental relief event is happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church on 6650 Rankin Rd in Humble.