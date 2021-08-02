HAPPENING NOW: Houston Restaurants Weeks 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) are back!

Now through Labor Day, the area’s most popular restaurants are expected to participate by serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out.

HRW will donate a corresponding amount of money per meal sold to the Houston Food Bank. The money from month long charity event will go to the Houston Food Bank which is the largest food bank in the United States.

Houston Restaurant Weeks pricing

Restaurants are offering either two or three courses for lunch and three or four courses for dinner. The serve prix fixe menus price points are – $35 or $49 for dinner, $20 for lunch or brunch. You can view a full list of participating restaurants and their menu on the HRW website.

Houston Restaurant Weeks To-Go

This year the site lets you view which restaurants are offering “To-go” meals and restaurants with patio seating.

Houston Restaurants Weeks 2021 will carry on in memory of founder and owner, Cleverley Stone. Stone passed away in 2020 following her battle with cancer. She established HRW in 2003 and to date the event has raised over $16.1 million to fight hunger in Houston and has provided 49.6 million meals for those who are food insecure.

For more on Houston Restaurants Weeks 2021 visit https://houstonrestaurantweeks.com/.