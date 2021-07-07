HAPPENING NOW: National Vehicle Theft Prevention month

HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s National Vehicle Theft Prevention month and the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting ways to protect your ride. During the month of July, the annual campaign breaks down preventive measures’ vehicle owners should take, the importance of addressing the vehicle theft problem, and its significant economic impact. Here are ways you can keep your vehicle and belongings safe:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Put away your valuables.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

Remember to lock your vehicle every time you walk away to prevent vehicle theft.

According to the NHTSA, over 700,000 drivers fall victim to vehicle thefts each year and in 2019 a vehicle was stolen every 43.8 seconds in the U.S. It’s important to note that thieves also want vehicle parts and values items. From radios to wheel covers, thieves are in search of whatever sells. Some of the most popular parts or valuables stolen form vehicles includes doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, cell phones, iPads, laptops, and purses.

There are several systems and devices designed to protect your ride. Some make it more difficult to steal or easier to trace and recover. The following explains how they work:

Audible and Visible Devices : Devices such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence. This includes the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching.

: Devices such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence. This includes the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching. Immobilizing-Type Devices : These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.

: These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine. Vehicle Recovery Systems: These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of stolen vehicles — and possibly catch the thief in the act.

For more on ways to protect your vehicle from visit this link.