Houston (KIAH) – BakerRipley is hosting a resource fair for those impacted by Tuesday’s severe storms that spawned a tornado, devastating portions of Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown.

Community partners from Comcast, Lonestar Legal Aid, Houston Food Bank and Community Health Choice will all be available to provide assistance.

Details:

•WHAT: Community Resource Fair for residents impacted by severe weather

•WHERE: BakerRipley Pasadena Campus: 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

•WHEN: Thursday, January 26th, 2023

•WHO: Community Partners