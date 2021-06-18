Happening this weekend: 10th Annual Run to Attack Poverty

HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s time to lace up the gym shoes for the 10TH Annual Run to Attack Poverty race. It’s being hosted by local nonprofit, Attack Poverty this Saturday, June 19th on North Richmond 1305 Clay Street in Richmond. There will be three races starting with a 10K at 7:50 a.m., a 5K at 8 a.m., and a Kids K at 9:30 a.m. Registration is still open for race day and the prices are as follows:

5K – $30

10K – 40

Kids K-$20

Anyone who can’t make race day can still participate as a virtual runner. Attack on Poverty goal is to strengthen under-resourced communities through spiritual growth, education, revitalization, and basic needs and this event helps that mission.

This event is a great way for the local community and beyond to rally around our mission of breaking the cycle of generational poverty. We look forward to a fun-filled, energizing 10th Annual Run to Attack Poverty. Brandon Baca, CEO of Attack Poverty

Other community programs for Attack Poverty include in-school student support, after-school programs, literacy, Adult GED completion, English as a Second Language class, job readiness training, and home repair. To register for the 10th Annual Run to Attack Poverty visit https://attackpoverty.org/run/.

