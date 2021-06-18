Happening this weekend: 10th Annual Run to Attack Poverty

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Attack Poverty

HOUSTON (CW39) –  It’s time to lace up the gym shoes for the 10TH Annual Run to Attack Poverty race.  It’s being hosted by local nonprofit, Attack Poverty this Saturday, June 19th on North Richmond 1305 Clay Street in Richmond.  There will be three races starting with a 10K at 7:50 a.m., a 5K at 8 a.m., and a Kids K at 9:30 a.m. Registration is still open for race day and the prices are as follows:

  • 5K – $30
  • 10K – 40
  • Kids K-$20

Anyone who can’t make race day can still participate as a virtual runner.  Attack on Poverty goal is to strengthen under-resourced communities through spiritual growth, education, revitalization, and basic needs and this event helps that mission.

This event is a great way for the local community and beyond to rally around our mission of breaking the cycle of generational poverty. We look forward to a fun-filled, energizing 10th Annual Run to Attack Poverty.

Brandon Baca, CEO of Attack Poverty

Other community programs for Attack Poverty include in-school student support, after-school programs, literacy, Adult GED completion, English as a Second Language class, job readiness training, and home repair.  To register for the 10th Annual Run to Attack Poverty visit https://attackpoverty.org/run/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

ronaldo

102° feels like today in Houston - Adam Krueger

AC repair demand rising - Local & Louisiana forecast

US COVID-19 investment - Elderly targeted by cybercrimes - Sharron Melton

Cristiano Ronaldo and stars' branding impact - Hannah Trippett and Adam Kreuger React

Cristiano Ronaldo and stars' branding impact - Hannah Trippett

Peak storm surge forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Warning - Carrigan Chauvin

Space travel, Mystery Wire - Sharron Melton

Morning Business update with Jane King in NY

DC latest - Murder hornet found - Sharron Melton, Jessi Turnure

Permitless Carry starts Sept. 1 - New TSU President - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06182021 6AM - Produced by Tyler Gibson

Peak Storm Surge Forecast for Louisiana - Carrigan Chauvin

Border Report - Sharron Melton

California heatwave, Eye on Louisiana Gulf coast - CW39

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss