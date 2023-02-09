Houston (KIAH)- Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Houston? Here are a few options around town to consider.

•CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: KOOZA

WHEN: Sat, Feb 11, 12:00 – 6:30 PM

WHERE: Sam Houston Race Park…7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 3, Houston, TX

INFORMATION: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR

WHEN: 2/9/2023, 2/10/2023, 2/11/2023, 2/12/2023, 2/14/2023, 2/15/2023

WHERE: 800 Bagby Street, Suite 300

INFORMATION: https://my.thehobbycenter.org/overview/5637

•MARDI GRAS! GALVESTON

WHEN: All Day

WHERE: Historic Strand District Galveston, TX 77550

INFORMATION: https://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/