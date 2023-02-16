Houston (KIAH) – Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Here are a few events happening around Houston:

•LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

-WHEN: February 16, 2023 – February 19, 2023

-WHERE: MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

-INFORMATION: https://www.moorevisionentertainment.com/tickets-1

Little Shop of Horrors

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION AT AVENIDA HOUSTON

-WHEN: February 18, 2023

-WHERE: 701 Avenida de las Americas, Suite 200

-INFORMATION: https://www.avenidahouston.com/bhm/?_ga=2.156031996.615346451.1676566600-239699606.1675437132

Avendia Houston Black History Month

•MARDI GRAS! GALVESTON

WHEN: 2/17/2023, 2/18/2023, 2/19/2023, 2/21/2023

WHERE: Historic Strand District

INFORMATION: https://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/

Mardi Gras! Galveston