Houston (KIAH) – Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Here are a few events happening around Houston:
•LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
-WHEN: February 16, 2023 – February 19, 2023
-WHERE: MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston
-INFORMATION: https://www.moorevisionentertainment.com/tickets-1
•BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION AT AVENIDA HOUSTON
-WHEN: February 18, 2023
-WHERE: 701 Avenida de las Americas, Suite 200
-INFORMATION: https://www.avenidahouston.com/bhm/?_ga=2.156031996.615346451.1676566600-239699606.1675437132
•MARDI GRAS! GALVESTON
WHEN: 2/17/2023, 2/18/2023, 2/19/2023, 2/21/2023
WHERE: Historic Strand District
INFORMATION: https://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/
Mardi Gras! Galveston