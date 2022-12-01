Looking for something to do this weekend in Houston? Here’s a list of a few attractions that are sure to peek your interest around town!

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at NRG Stadium

Ticket information online at HoustonTexans.com. NRG Park encourages fans to purchase verified tickets from the Houston Texans or NFL.

Houston Symphony Presents Home Alone: December 3, 2022 to December 18, 2022

A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Houston Symphony.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/home-alone-film-live-orchestra/

Spicy Passionfruit Margarita

10th Houston Margarita Festival: Saturday December 3rd, 2022, Noon – 10 P.M.

Houston’s 10th Annual Margarita Festival takes place Sat, Dec 3, 2022 from Noon – 10 PM at the Houston Water Works, 105 Sabine, Houston, TX 77007. The Festival is a celebration of Houston’s #1 mixed beverage, the margarita, and is the largest of its kind in the United States!