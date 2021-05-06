HAPPENING TODAY: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Job Fair

Courtesy of Henrich Perez and Andres Garcia Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents an in-person job fair on May 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its administrative headquarters, located at 815 Crosby St. off of Allen Parkway near downtown.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions at 23 club locations. The organization will hold a job fair today, May 6th, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at their administrative headquarters located at 815 Crosby St. off of Allen Parkway near downtown. Job seekers will have the opportunity for “on the spot” interviews with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston human resources staff members. There will also be opportunities to learn specifics about the jobs and the organization. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are looking to fill the following positions:

Club Directors

Lead Youth Development Specialists

Membership Coordinator

Youth Development Staff

Bilingual Outreach Specialist

Drivers and more

For a full list of job openings please visit this link. The positions come with benefit packages for employees, such as dental and vison health coverage, paid time off, paid holidays and 401K retirement plans. If you’re unable to attend today’s job fair email Careers@bgcgh.org for more information.

We are looking for talented and motivated youth development staff for both year-round and summer positions to provide essential services for youth ages six through 17. The job fair will highlight the jobs available and how you can become part of a dynamic nonprofit that shapes the futures of young people in the greater Houston area.

Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are also the community to register for full-day, in-person summer programs. The programs will provide children and teens with dynamic and enriching activities like STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math), robotics camps, arts and crafts, green-thumb gardening, book clubs, sports and wellness and more. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston says they’ll also maintain Covid-19 restrictions, which include mandatory face coverings, socially distanced learning and reduced youth capacity in each Club.

The cost for a full summer membership is $25 per youth and clubs are open daily from Monday through Friday. Lunch and snacks will also be provided. For more information visit www.bgcgh.org.