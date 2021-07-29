HAPPENING TODAY:”We’ve Got Your Back” back pack giveaway

HOUSTON (KIAH) Western Wealth Capital will host their annual free backpack event this Thursday, July 29. Do you have a reporter available Wednesday or Thursday morning to show the team stuffing the backpacks at the apartment leasing office? We can do anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. those mornings, or the actual event takes place Thursday evening from 4-6 pm at different locations.

WESTERN WEALTH CAPITAL SUPPORTS 4,200 LOCAL CHILDREN PREPARING FOR SCHOOL

From shopping for school supplies to stuffing backpacks, Western Wealth Capital helps students in need with its Fifth Annual “We’ve Got Your Back” community outreach event

When: Thursday, July 29, 2021

4-6 p.m.

Where: Regency Park Apartments

11300 Regency Green Drive, Cypress, TX 7724

Central Park Apartments

3230 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063

(two main Houston-area events, but giveaways will happen across Harris County)

What: School supply kits and backpacks will be given to school-age residents of the Houston-area Western Wealth Capital-owned apartment communities. The backpacks will include a school district-approved supply kit with notebooks and other vital supplies like pens and art supplies. This year, the company will surpass XXX in donated school supplies since the event’s inception in 2016, with hundreds of backpacks being distributed this year alone. Video of previous event for reference:

Visuals: Stuffing backpacks the morning of July 28 or July 29 (early morning)

Handing out backpacks at the July 29 event from 4-6 p.m.

Why: Western Wealth Capital saw the need to give back to the residents of their 51 apartment communities across the country, many in at-risk neighborhoods and Title IX school districts. Backpacks will be given out at the following Houston area apartment communities:

Central Park (Houston)

Clear Lake (Houston)

Harbour Point (Webster)

Oak Grove (Houston)

Park 610 (Houston)

Rayford’s Edge (Spring)

Regency Park (Cypress)

Wimbledon (Spring)

Western Wealth Capital Gives School Supplies to Residents with ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ Program

Students to receive school supplies, backpacks for a successful start to the school year

Western Wealth Capital (WWC), a growth-oriented real estate investment company that strives for excellence at every point, is pleased to announce the company and its local partner network will distribute more than 6,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children at 38 properties in several markets across the U.S., including Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. Surplus supplies will be given to local non-profits serving children in need.

The sixth annual We’ve Got Your Back program is a WWC initiative that was created to help start school-age children off on the right foot. WWC staff personally purchased school supplies from area stores and organized individual backpack kits. The week of July 26, thousands of backpacks will be distributed to WWC’s multifamily properties in the Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Atlanta areas.

The year-over-year growth of the We’ve Got Your Back program has meant that each year the initiative touches more and more lives. This year, leftover backpacks from the drive will be donated to local schools in need and non-profits serving underprivileged children in each WWC market.

“Giving back to our residents through this important initiative fills us and our investors with so much joy. We know this program truly enhances the lives of the children that live in our dynamic communities,” said Janet LePage, Western Wealth Capital chief executive officer.

“We believe that taking care of our residents and our employees produces lasting results to truly make a difference in the communities we serve. We’ve Got Your Back aligns perfectly with our people-first approach to property management. This program wouldn’t be possible without the generous partners who have donated both time and resources to this amazing event at each of our managed communities,” said LePage.

In 2016, the initial program gave out 450 school backpacks filled with supplies. The program has provided thousands of backpacks to school-age children living in WWC communities, with the surplus donated to deserving non-profits. WWC has grown the program’s impact every year, providing almost $200,000 in donations since its inception.

For their residents, they aim to create communities they’re proud of and for staff, the goal is to provide a rewarding and empowering place to work.

About Western Wealth Capital

WWC has developed a proven system for investing in multifamily properties in key real estate markets across the U.S. WWC offers investment partners the opportunity to invest in properties with substantial value-add opportunities. Since its inception, WWC has successfully completed more than $3 billion in real estate transactions, including acquiring 97 multifamily rental buildings representing more than 22,000 total units. WWC’s vision is to build wealth for their investment partners with industry-leading returns. A people-first approach promotes excellence at every point; with highly efficient operations and a true commitment to our communities.