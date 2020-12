Happy holiday from all of us at CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) — Watch how one family turns the sad and painful accidental loss of a loved one into an opportunity to help others with mental illnesses have hope and be happy. CW39’s Shannon LaNier speaks to the family of Jack Nathan… the creator of Happy Jack.

To help with the ‘Happy Jack’ mission while getting new fashion with a purpose, visit their website here.