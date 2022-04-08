HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have identified the man they arrested after shots were fired at a McDonald’s.

Oscar Vladermir Padilla-Becerra, 44 was arrested on Wednesday on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say reports were made about shots fired at a McDonald’s on the 2000 block of South Business 77 in Harlingen on Wednesday at 7 a.m. The suspect, identified as Padilla-Becerra, was located shortly after and arrested by Harlingen police.

Police stated that the man appeared to be under the influence but did not confirm what that might be.

The handgun used in the shooting was recovered by police.

Padilla-Becerra faces a $7 thousand bond for his two charges.

This case remains under investigation.

(photo: Derick Garcia ValleyCentral)

