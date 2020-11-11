Harmony School of Endeavor hosts drive-thru Veterans Day parade

HOUSTON (CW39) Women are taking matters into their own hands. That's even more evident, when it comes to business ownership in the Houston and Surrounding area. According to a new report by a group called Self Financial , there are 126,711 female business owners in the Houston metro area, which amounts to 37.9% of all business owners there.

According to this report, women start businesses for many of the same reasons as men namely, to be their own boss, to follow a passion, or to pursue a new opportunity. But women are much more likely than men to cite increased flexibility and the ability to control their schedules as important motivators in starting their own businesses.