Harmony School of Endeavor hosts drive-thru Veterans Day parade

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Harmony School of Endeavor-Houston typically hosts a Pancakes for Patriots event for Veterans Day, but due to COVID-19, they wanted to come up with a safe and socially distant event to honor our nation’s heres. Mrs. Deshanna Reed, an assistant principal who served in the U.S. Army helped organize a drive-thru Veterans Day parade.
Students and teachers lined up in the school’s parking lot and showed appreciation to those who drove through. Some students held American flags, some wrote letters and made posters to show their appreciation.
