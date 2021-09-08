Harris Co. Emergency Management 2020 Annual Report

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston, Texas Harris County Homeland Security & Emergency Management reveals that in 2020 it activated its Emergency Operation Center 22 times and received 2,066 media inquiries and 11,378 broadcast, social media, and web communications.

The organization also took part in more than 1,873 meetings with external partners.

I cannot be prouder of our team. Each member of this office has been challenged personally and professionally by the constant, changing demands of this response. Their high-quality work is a tribute to their dedication to our residents, and I am inspired by them. Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan

The staff worked to assist Harris County Public Health (HCPH) with their early testing sites, data visualization tools, public service announcements (PSAs) and other items that focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19. To reach underserved communities, the PSAs were subtitled in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Arabic.

You can see the full 2020 Annual Report here.