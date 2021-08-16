Harris Co. Tracks Grace, wants you to prepare for Hurricane Season

CW39

by: James Parham

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Right now the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to monitor the course of tropical storm Grace. Right now, the CW39 weather teams says Grace will stay south of the Houston area.

Grace is the seventh named storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management want residents to use Grace as a reminder to check their emergency kits and review their emergency plans.

You can stay informed by following CW39 and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management updates online, on social media, and you can also sign up for Ready Harris Alerts that come from Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
For more information on how to prepare, review the county hurricane preparedness and evacuation guide. You can also text GULF2021 to 888777 to receive hurricane season updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

LATEST VIDEO

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss