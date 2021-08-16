Harris Co. Tracks Grace, wants you to prepare for Hurricane Season

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Right now the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to monitor the course of tropical storm Grace. Right now, the CW39 weather teams says Grace will stay south of the Houston area.

Grace is the seventh named storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management want residents to use Grace as a reminder to check their emergency kits and review their emergency plans.

You can stay informed by following CW39 and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management updates online, on social media, and you can also sign up for Ready Harris Alerts that come from Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

For more information on how to prepare, review the county hurricane preparedness and evacuation guide. You can also text GULF2021 to 888777 to receive hurricane season updates.