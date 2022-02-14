HOUSTON (KIAH) With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Harris County Clerk’s

Office (HCCO) reports that the number of marriage licenses issued in 2021 doubled

in comparison to 2020 when the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus forced a lockdown

of public facing county services. Currently, HCCO is issuing an average of 200

marriage licenses per day.

“Valentine’s Day is always a busy time for the Harris County Clerk’s Office and things

are looking up in regards to the number of couples planning to get married in the near

future,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Couples continue applying

for marriage licenses despite the recent heightened COVID-19 threat level.”

To schedule an appointment for a marriage license go to this link. Walk-ins are also welcomed. Please follow safety protocols while conducting business in a county facility.