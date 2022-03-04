HOUSTON (KIAH) – The war of words between Harris County Democrats and Republicans continues, this time over the county’s elections administrator and her handling of this week’s primary election.

Now, the Harris County GOP is calling out Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s elections administrator. Republicans say their concerns are pushing them to explore potential legal action.

If you’re just catching up, Harris County had several issues during Tuesday’s election. Voters complained about voting machines not being delivered or delivered late Tuesday morning. The machines were not working properly. Election workers were accused of not being adequately trained and issues with the wrong ballot being delivered to voters. This includes damaged ballots in early voting.

The problems caused Harris County to tell the Texas Secretary of State that their total may not be ready by the state’s filing deadline of 7 p.m. Wednesday. That caused a furor by Republicans in Houston and across the state.

At an emergency hearing Wednesday morning, Republicans started a legal battle. They called for a neutral party to count the ballots. Instead, a judge ruled to extend the deadline to 11 a.m. Thursday morning. That deadline was met as county officials finished counting the ballots just after midnight on Thursday.

Both Democrat and Republican party officials agreed to withdraw all court proceedings, and let the vote-counting process go forward under a standard policy.

On Thursday, Harris County Republicans held a press conference where they blamed Hidalgo for the election problems and called for elections administrator Isabela Longoria to be fired, alleging that she’s unqualified. They also mentioned that they are exploring legal action over the election.

Democrats in Harris County and across the State of Texas will hold a press conference to address alleged attacks by Republican voters. They claim that the GOP is using voter suppression by complaining about the election issues and they will fight every day to protect voters in the 2022 election cycle.