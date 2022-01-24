HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Harris County Deputy is dead this morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on East Sam Houston Parkway near Tidwell.

The deputy killed has been identified as 45-year-old Ramon Gutierrez. He was a veteran of 20 years and has served in our vehicular crimes division for the last 13 years.

Sgt. Gutierrez was escorting a heavy load along the service road. He was off his bike, blocking the exit ramp when a female driver drove around his motorcycle and struck him. The driver fled the scene but was later stopped by another deputy.

The woman exhibited signs of intoxication. The sergeant was flown by LifeFlight in critical condition, but he died from his injuries.

Right now, there’s no word on the charges the driver is facing.