HOUSTON (KIAH)–More than 20 Adult Education students from the Harris County Department of Education who completed workforce training or who are expected to complete training, High School Equivalency, and English as a second language will participate in the department’s first Career Pathways Signing Day for family, friends and teachers on Tuesday.

Several students will sign letters of intent for employment offers from more than 25 Harris County Companies where most partner with HCDE for entry routes in the workforce. Learners have secured employment from Exxon Mobil, MAREK Brothers, Marriott Hotels, and Southwest Airlines. The Adult Education Program is one of the oldest in Texas and offers students an opportunity to start their careers.

The program provides workforce certifications in phlebotomy, electrocardiography (EKG), and industrial pipe fitting. Students will get experience in customer service, National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Core training, and qualify as a medical assistant or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

The HCDE’s Adult Education Division served close to 3,000 adult learners in Harris County since the Adult Education Learning Center opened in July. The event will take place tomorrow, November 21, 2023 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Adult Education Learning Center Multipurpose Room at 6515 Irvington Blvd, Houston, TX 77002.