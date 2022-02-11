HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Harris County officials say a Harris County Jail inmate has died. Adding that an autopsy is being performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.



Harris County officials say the inmate, names Paul Douglass, 40, was found unresponsive from apparent self-inflicted injuries in a single-person padded cell at the Joint Processing Center at about 6:35 a.m. Thursday. Harris County Jail medical staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Douglass was reportedly taken by ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at about 7:20 a.m..



Officials say Douglass was taken to the county jail this week on Monday at around 3:20 a.m. on an investigative hold from the Houston Police Department. When he arrived, they say he exhibited “some erratic behavior.” Douglass was placed in a single-person padded cell for his safety.



Now, authorities say his death is being investigated by the Houston Police Department in compliance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of an inmate. In addition, the death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction