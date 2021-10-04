Harris County now giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County will begin to give out booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualifying residents beginning on Monday.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the booster shots for those residents who got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. All COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection for most people. A booster vaccine, in an additional dose given after the protection provided by the original series has begun to decrease over time.

Leaders say people who should get a Pfizer booster:

o Residents of long-term care facilities who are age 18 and older;

o People age 65 and older;

o People ages 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Who may get a Pfizer booster:

o People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions;

o People ages 18-64 whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission (more info at CDC):

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff);

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers);

Food and agriculture workers;

Manufacturing workers;

Corrections workers;

U.S. Postal Service workers;

Public transit workers;

Grocery store workers.

HCPH ask that those who want a booster shot to contact their healthcare provider to find out if an additional dose or booster is recommended. Additional doses and the Pfizer vaccine booster are free at HCPH designated sites and vaccine appointments are not required, although they are recommended.

Go to vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787 to find a location near you. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to receive a booster shot.