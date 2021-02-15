Harris County officials urge public to prepare for historic low temperatures

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provided an update Monday evening.

15:45 Judge Hidalgo addresses the power outages. In the next couple of days, we may reach lowest temperatures in 150 years. She and federal officials are working together to respond.

18:57 Warming are opening and operational.

19:05 Vaccine update. A location that provides Moderna, lost power and back up power. She contacted Moderna that gave them instructions on how 8,430 vaccines were used across the city so they would not go to waste. She tells you where they were allocated.

21:48 Stay off the roads. People are doing a great job at limiting low numbers of accidents and no fatalities due to traffic conditions.

22:45 Addressing carbon monoxide poisoning warnings to stay warm.

23:29 Addresses water and low pressure. Pipes and systems could serve closer to the main.

24:00 Power conservation is the key. Keep yours low to maintain the power grid. Tips to stay warm while without power. Call 9-1-1 if you have signs of hypothermia

38:37 Jason Ryan from CenterPoint Energy about the significant drop in service across the state. Fluid event. There’s a possibility that there could be more people without power. “It could be that we have not seen the worst of things.”

43:40 Jeff Lindner: “Tonight we could see 5-10° tonight. Highs tomorrow may not rise above freezing.” A second storm is approaching the area with more uncertainty with where the freezing line, which could cause freezing rain which could cause damage… which could determine the precipitation line of danger. Wednesday we will above freezing. Then below freezing again Thursday. Temperatures will warm up Friday and into the weekend.

47:35 Lauri Christensen, Harris County Fire Marshall – Fire and traffic safety. More tips on how to stay warm during a freeze.

49:44 Q&A for all

What is the danger?

Bottom Line:

• Cold weather will continue across the entire area.

• Electric power will continue to be an issue for some residents into Tuesday.

• If you have power, conserve! Run your thermostat lower than 68 degrees.

• Follow common-sense guidelines for staying warm even without power.

• Continue to stay at home – even if you do not have power. You are safer where you are!

• Road conditions will remain hazardous and all travel should be avoided.

• Residents should closely monitor media and the National Weather Service for updates to the forecast.

Temperatures will plunge into the teens and single digits tonight and remain below freezing through Tuesday night. These are life-threatening conditions and residents are urged to stay indoors, off the roads, and avoid exposure to the elements.



A Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect for all of southeast Texas until noon Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Wednesday in anticipation of another round of freezing rain, snow, and sleet through Thursday morning.

What you should do:

Protect the Four P’s – People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants – from cold weather, especially if you lose power.

• Stay indoors and avoid opening exterior doors and windows.

• Close curtains and insulate windows with dark blankets.

• Dress in layers and bundle up. Wear hats, gloves and a warm coat if you must go outdoors.

• Bring pets inside

• Wrap exposed faucets and pipes – including those outside the house or in unheated crawl spaces, attics, garages and other areas.

• Bring potted plants inside or store in garage near interior wall to provide extra warmth and protection from wind.

Do not use generators, gas stoves, charcoal grills or other open-flame heat sources inside your home. Carbon monoxide gas can build up indoors and kill. Place generators in an adequately ventilated, outdoor space to avoid buildup of carbon monoxide.

