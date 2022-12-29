The Initiative teaches community members how to become a harder target for criminals

HOUSTON (KIAH) Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office became more visible over the Christmas holiday, and it was all geared towards keeping everyone safe. It’s all part of the annual Holiday Patrol Initiative.

For days, deputies were in parking lots in north Harris County to meet face-to-face with residents and provide everyone with crime prevention tips for holiday safety.

In addition, deputies conducted “Burglary to Motor Vehicle Prevention Report Cards” on vehicles in parking lots. They even left notes on parked cars to let those people know if their vehicle passed or failed.

Here’s a look out the Numbers from the 2022 Initiative:

Calls for Service: 16

Retail Center Checks : 911

Meet the Citizens: 626

Crime Prevention Handouts: 433

BMV Report Cards: 70

Warning Citations : 2

The Holiday Patrol Initiative is conducted each year and teaches community members how to become a harder target for criminals.

Also incorporated into this initiative is an Impaired Driver Task Force. This Impaired Driver Initiative will operate throughout the New Year!!

Facebook.com/Precinct4