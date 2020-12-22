Harris County Public Health receiving Moderna vaccine to administer

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle in March.. According to results released on Tuesday, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is arriving in our community this week. This is part of the second shipment of vaccines for Harris County. The first shipment arrived last week and that was the Pfizer vaccine, and was administered by hospitals to their staff. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is receiving 3,000 doses to vaccinate Tier-1&2 groups per the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination plan. Tier-1&2 individuals are considered hospital workers, who work to protect the community and residents at long-term healthcare facilities, who are at high risk of developing complications from COVID-19, followed by first responders and essential workers.

There are differences and similarities between the COVID-19 vaccines. While the Pfizer vaccine has to kept at very cold temperatures (-70˚C) the Moderna vaccine also needs to remain at frozen, but not at ultra-cold temperatures which is more ideal for providers who do not have ultra-cold storage capabilities. Both vaccines require a second dose from the same manufacturer a few weeks apart after the first dose to get full protection, thus it is recommended that individuals go to the same provider. You will get full protection from the vaccine usually 1–2 weeks after getting your second dose.

Over the last few months, HCPH has been working with the healthcare sector, 9-1-1 EMS services, industries that have Occupational Health programs and medical professionals to enroll as vaccine providers. Currently there are more than 1,100 providers in Harris County. Once the vaccine is widely available for Harris County residents in 2021, it will be available through clinics, doctor’s offices, safety-net health clinics, and pharmacies, just like any other vaccine.

Key facts about the vaccine:

Receiving the vaccine is voluntary

The vaccine is free; however, vaccination providers may be able to charge administration fees. Vaccination providers can get this fee from the patients public or private insurance or for uninsured by the Health Resources and Services Administration Provider Relief Fund

The COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19

Having symptoms like low-grade fever, soreness in the arm after getting a vaccine is normal. However, individuals should not develop COVID-19 symptoms such as; loss of taste/smell, coughing, and shortness of breath. If they develop these symptoms they should get a COVID-19 test to ensure they don’t have the virus

After you get vaccinated, you will still need to keep wearing a mask, social distance yourself, and wash your hands often. Because stopping a pandemic requires all the tools, we have in the tool box. If we all work together and combine our efforts, this will offer the best protection we know from COVID‑19 and help us get “back to normal” sooner.

For additional information about the vaccine and continued updates, please visit hcphtx.org.